Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Desjardins

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC cut their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251. Boralex has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

