Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLX. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.31.

Boralex stock traded down C$0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.83. 147,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,697. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.04. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$30.04 and a 52 week high of C$43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 243.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.8399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

