Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.000-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $442.00 to $420.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $652.73.

Boston Beer stock traded down $18.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $345.97. 226,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,396. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.98. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 350.70 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $342.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

