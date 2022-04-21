Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.
BXP stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.13. 13,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,176. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $133.11.
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $22,512,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Boston Properties by 36.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 73,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 62.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Properties (BXP)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.