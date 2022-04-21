Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.13. 13,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,176. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $22,512,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Boston Properties by 36.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 73,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 62.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.