Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

BHR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.11. 9,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

In related news, CAO Mark Nunneley purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 632.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 340,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 330.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 107.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

