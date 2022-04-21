Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Nunneley bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.11. 303,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,608. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

