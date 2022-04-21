Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brambles in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brambles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of BXBLY opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Brambles has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

