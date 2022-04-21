Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.370-$1.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.37-$1.45 EPS.

Shares of BDN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 38,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,677. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.40, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 950.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on BDN. Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

