Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-$1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.370-$1.450 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. 1,814,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.40, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 950.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,444 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,062.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,049,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 342,732 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 939.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 214,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 194,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

