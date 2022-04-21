Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €95.00 by Barclays

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €95.00 ($102.15) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($103.23) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($88.17) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 28th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Friday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($94.09) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($106.45) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €92.04 ($98.97).

Shares of BNR opened at €74.62 ($80.24) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €77.08. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($46.30) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($60.48).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

