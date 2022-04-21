Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,394. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

