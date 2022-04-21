Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) CEO Jerry J. Baack Sells 4,166 Shares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $69,947.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,267,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

