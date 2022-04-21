BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSIG. TheStreet cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a market cap of $981.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.61. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 131.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

