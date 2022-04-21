Brokerages Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) will post ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.69) and the highest is ($1.09). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.91) to ($3.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($1.82). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $56,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,595. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,119,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,267,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,443,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,331,000 after buying an additional 399,521 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLS stock opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

