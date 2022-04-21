Brokerages Anticipate CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). CalAmp reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CalAmp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. decreased their price target on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $72,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,510,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,903,000 after buying an additional 238,938 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 27.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 693,157 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 594.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 610,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 522,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CalAmp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 53.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.75. 114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,954. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $206.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.29.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

