Brokerages Anticipate Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) to Post -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNYGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.83) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.98). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chinook Therapeutics.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 199.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:KDNY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 214,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,849. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $33,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $47,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,630 shares of company stock worth $201,561. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 5,323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 65,907 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 902,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 27,413 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

