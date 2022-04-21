Brokerages Anticipate Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Globalstar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Globalstar also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globalstar.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Globalstar stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 86,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,705. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

