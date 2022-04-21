Brokerages Anticipate Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Immuneering’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Immuneering.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

IMRX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.56. 102,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,493. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

In other Immuneering news, Director Ann E. Berman bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $69,201.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,403,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $40,472,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $28,935,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $18,082,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the fourth quarter valued at $5,077,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

