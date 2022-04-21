Brokerages Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) will report $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. ManTech International reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ:MANT traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.71. The stock had a trading volume of 354,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.73. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ManTech International in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in ManTech International by 3.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ManTech International by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in ManTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $844,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

