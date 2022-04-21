Brokerages Anticipate Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Safe-T Group’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Safe-T Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safe-T Group.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 127.67% and a negative return on equity of 46.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFET shares. Dawson James started coverage on Safe-T Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe-T Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SFET traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,627. Safe-T Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Safe-T Group worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.

