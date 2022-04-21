Brokerages Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) will announce $12.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.59 billion and the lowest is $12.28 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $11.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $51.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 billion to $51.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $52.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.41 billion to $52.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

