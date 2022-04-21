Brokerages Expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.
DEA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 473,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,230. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.47.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.
In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,453,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,464,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 539,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.