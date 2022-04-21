Brokerages Expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

DEA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 473,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,230. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,453,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,464,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 539,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

