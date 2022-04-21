Brokerages Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Earnings of -$1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.49) and the highest is ($0.25). GameStop posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 204.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.52) to ($2.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In other GameStop news, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Attal purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in GameStop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GME opened at $148.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of -1.63. GameStop has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $344.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

