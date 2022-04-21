Brokerages Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post $1.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.16. ICF International posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICFI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in ICF International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ICF International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in ICF International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ICF International by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $99.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.47. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.01%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

