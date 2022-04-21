Brokerages Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Post $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.37. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $245.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

