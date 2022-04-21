Brokerages Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. Medallion Financial posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.23 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.06. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.44. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

