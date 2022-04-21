Brokerages Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. Medallion Financial posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medallion Financial.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.23 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.06. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.44. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.05.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.
Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.
