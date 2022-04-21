Brokerages Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $559.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) will report sales of $559.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $475.70 million to $716.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%.

COOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

