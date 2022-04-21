Brokerages Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will post $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $7.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $7.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

M&T Bank stock opened at $176.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.