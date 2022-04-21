Brokerages Expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Primo Water also reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PRMW traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.75. 12,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,839. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -738.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

