Brokerages Expect Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Equities analysts expect Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.71. Qiagen posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $41.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Qiagen by 681.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,041 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Qiagen by 62.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $267,905,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

