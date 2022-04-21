Brokerages Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $0.80. Range Resources posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 270%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRC opened at $32.97 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

