Brokerages Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Synopsys reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $306.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.17. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

