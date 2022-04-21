Brokerages Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) will post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.99. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPO. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in XPO Logistics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $54.76 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

