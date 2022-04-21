Brokers Issue Forecasts for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXTA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 680,566 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,426,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after buying an additional 954,830 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

