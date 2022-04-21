Brokers Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$371.42 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IMG. National Bankshares increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.04.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$4.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.79. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -6.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$72,240. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$144,041.41.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

