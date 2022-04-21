Brokers Offer Predictions for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

ERO has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.33.

ERO opened at C$20.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.01 and a 52 week high of C$29.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.64.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

