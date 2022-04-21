Brokers Offer Predictions for Manulife Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 26.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 76,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

