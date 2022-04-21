Brokers Offer Predictions for Mastercard Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.44.

NYSE MA opened at $365.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.87 and its 200 day moving average is $353.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $357.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

