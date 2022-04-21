Brokers Offer Predictions for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

MS stock opened at $90.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $255,801,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,298. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

