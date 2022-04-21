Brokers Offer Predictions for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$37.60 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SSL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.10.

SSL stock opened at C$10.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.47. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 99,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total transaction of C$867,968.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558,240 shares in the company, valued at C$4,869,694.99. Insiders have sold 188,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,249 in the last 90 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

