Brokers Offer Predictions for SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.08).

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.25 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.13.

SIL opened at C$11.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

