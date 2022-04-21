Brokers Set Expectations for Nucor Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nucor in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.46.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NUE. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $169.25 on Thursday. Nucor has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

