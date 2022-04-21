Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.41. 1,056,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,791. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

