Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind and solar plants. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.55. 612,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,397. Brookfield Renewable has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

