Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Truist Financial

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $8,149,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,200,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

