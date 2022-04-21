BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:BRP opened at $23.15 on Thursday. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.74.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

