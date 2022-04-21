Bruce K. Posey Sells 9,500 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,174,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
QLYS traded down $4.41 on Thursday, reaching $142.34. 226,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,145. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.58. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52 and a beta of 0.76.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Qualys by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Qualys (Get Rating)
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualys (QLYS)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.