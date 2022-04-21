Bruce K. Posey Sells 9,500 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,174,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

QLYS traded down $4.41 on Thursday, reaching $142.34. 226,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,145. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.58. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Qualys by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

