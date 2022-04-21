Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 26,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 13.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $88,227,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63. Bruker has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average of $73.20.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

