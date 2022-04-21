Brunswick (BC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Brunswick to post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. Brunswick has set its FY22 guidance at $9.60-$10.25 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.63. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $72.71 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,613 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 30.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 40,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 470.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 63,426 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.62.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

