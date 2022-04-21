Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,310,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after acquiring an additional 346,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,788,000 after acquiring an additional 278,153 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC stock opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.63. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.