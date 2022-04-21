Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.33.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BC stock opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.63. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.
About Brunswick (Get Rating)
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brunswick (BC)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.